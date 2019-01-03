METALLICA Performs "Spit Out The Bone" In Charlotte; HQ Video

Metallica performed the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, "Spit Out The Bone", during their show at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on October 22nd, 2018. MetallicaTV has uploaded this pro-shot video:

Recent live Metallica videos can be seen below. The band performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.