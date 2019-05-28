METALLICA Performs "The God That Failed" In Madrid; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performed "The God That Failed", from their 1991 self-title album (aka The Black Album), on May 3 at at Valdebebas in Madrid, Spain. MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage:

Metallica performs next on June 8 at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. The band's tour schedule can be found here.

Metallica have announced their latest collaboration: Metallica X Dogtown Limited Edition Skateboard Deck & T-Shirt.

Available now via the following links:

- Metallica.com,



- Probity Merch UK/EU Metallica Shop



- DogtownSkateboards.com

Inspired by ‘80s Dogtown & Metallica styles, the board shape and airbrush paint were designed by Jim “Red Dog” Muir and produced by Professor Schmitt at PS STIX. The graphic art was perfectly blended by Sean Cliver. The graphic was silk screened the old-fashioned way by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees.