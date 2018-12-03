METALLICA Performs "The Memory Remains" In Idaho; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
December 3, 2018, 29 minutes ago
Filmed at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho on November 28th, professionally filmed footage of Metallica performing the Reload album track, "The Memory Remains", is available now:
One of the official show posters, created by Robert Wilson IV of Munk One can be seen below:
Metallica has three shows remaining in 2018:
December
5 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
7 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - SOLD OUT
9 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
To view the compelete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, visit this location.
