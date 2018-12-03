METALLICA Performs "The Memory Remains" In Idaho; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Filmed at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho on November 28th, professionally filmed footage of Metallica performing the Reload album track, "The Memory Remains", is available now:

One of the official show posters, created by Robert Wilson IV of Munk One can be seen below:

Metallica has three shows remaining in 2018:

December

5 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

7 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - SOLD OUT

9 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

To view the compelete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, visit this location.





