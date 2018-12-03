METALLICA Performs "The Memory Remains" In Idaho; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

December 3, 2018, 29 minutes ago

news metallica heavy metal

METALLICA Performs "The Memory Remains" In Idaho; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Filmed at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho on November 28th, professionally filmed footage of Metallica performing the Reload album track, "The Memory Remains", is available now:

One of the official show posters, created by Robert Wilson IV of Munk One can be seen below:

Metallica has three shows remaining in 2018:

December
5 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
7 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - SOLD OUT
9 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

To view the compelete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, visit this location.


 


None

Featured Audio

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews