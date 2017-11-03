METALLICA Performs “The Shortest Straw” In Birmingham; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Professionally-filmed footage of Metallica performing the …And Justice For All album track “The Shortest Straw” on October 30th at Genting Arena in Birmingham, England can be seen below:

The current European leg of Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour wraps up tonight, November 3rd in Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis. The show is sold out. After that, the band head back to the US for the Band Together Bay Area: A Benefit Concert For North Bay Fire Relief, taking place Thursday, November 9th at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA.