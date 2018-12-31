METALLICA Performs "Whiplash" In Pittsburgh; HQ Video
December 31, 2018, an hour ago
Metallica performed the Kill 'Em All album classic, "Whiplash", during their show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on October 18th. MetallicaTV has uploaded pro-shot video:
An assortment of live Metallica videos from 2018 can be seen below. The band performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.