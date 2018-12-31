METALLICA Performs "Whiplash" In Pittsburgh; HQ Video

Metallica performed the Kill 'Em All album classic, "Whiplash", during their show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on October 18th. MetallicaTV has uploaded pro-shot video:

An assortment of live Metallica videos from 2018 can be seen below. The band performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.