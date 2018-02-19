METALLICA Performs "Whiskey In The Jar" In Bologna, Italy; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performed the traditional Irish song "Whiskey In The Jar" (made popular by Thin Lizzy), on February 14th at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Professionally filmed video can now be seen below:

Metallica's next show is March 27th at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Metallica have teamed up with Vans again to bring fans two new styles in the Vans x Metallica exclusive collection: the Sk8-Hi Reissue and the Classic Slip-On! Both shoes are available for purchase in the Met Store now. A short sleeve t-shirt and trucker hat are available as well.