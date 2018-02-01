METALLICA Play First WorldWired Show Of 2018 - Setlist, Photos Available

After a three month hiatus, Metallica resumed their WorldWired Tour on February 1st in Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena.

Prior to taking the stage, the band logged two days worth of rehearsal on January 30th and 31st, which were documented in the following video:

The setlist on February 1st was comprised of the following 18 songs:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Dream No More"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Halo On Fire"

"Am I Evil?"

"Creeping Death"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

Encore

"Spit Out The Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Pre-order the official Lisbon, Portugal 2-CD live set, and view a photo gallery courtesy of Brett Murray and Jeff Yeager at this location.

For fans in Bologna, Italy… the Metallica Pop-Up Shop is back and coming to you! Check it out at Via Castiglione N 25 from February 9th through February 13th 12.00-20.00 and February 14th 12.00-18.00. You’ll be able to pick up your WorldWired gear in advance and check out new, exclusive, and collectible items.

Metallica's 2018 Tour Schedule is as listed:

February

3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center - Sold Out

5 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center - Sold Out

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi - Sold Out

10 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour - Sold Out

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

14 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

16 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena - Sold Out

March

27 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen - Sold Out

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena - Sold Out

31 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle - Sold Out

April

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena - Sold Out

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena - Sold Out

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle - Sold Out

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle - Sold Out

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Palexpo - Sold Out

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle - Sold Out

28 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena - Sold Out

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig - Sold Out

May

2 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena - Sold Out

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe - Sold Out

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe - Sold Out

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena - Sold Out

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena - Sold Out