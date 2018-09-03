METALLICA Playing “Stupid” In Wisconsin; Video

Metallica have released pro-shot video footage of Rob Trujillo and Kirk Hammett’s jam on Garbage's "Stupid Girl" at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI on September 2nd, 2018.

Metallica launch their North American arena tour last night (September 2nd) at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here. The band has checked in with the following update:

"WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."