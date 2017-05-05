METALLICA Pop-Up Store Returns For Select Dates On North American Tour

The Metallica Pop-Up Store will be back in select cities throughout the band’s North American tour. The Grand Opening will be in New York City from May 12th through May 14th. Address and times below:

96 Spring Street

New York, NY 10012

Friday 3 - 10 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 10 PM

Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM

Pop-Up Stores coming soon:

St. Louis, MO: June 2nd - 4th

Houston, TX: June 9th - 11th

Chicago, IL: June 16th - 18th

Atlanta, GA: July 7th - 9th

Toronto, ON: July 14th - 16th

Los Angeles, CA : July 27th - 29th

San Diego, CA: August 4th - 6th

San Francisco, CA: August 11th - 13th

Metallica have announced "Now That We're Live”, a live rehearsal special from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore that will stream exclusively on Facebook Live on Tuesday, May 9th at 9 PM, EST, the eve of their inaugural show for the North American leg of the WorldWired Tour 2017. The band will warm up the stadium stage with a full-scale rehearsal performance.

The rehearsal special will feature Metallica performing four songs in their entirety (including their current single, "Now That We're Dead"). The presentation will offer fans an early glimpse of the groundbreaking production elements of the WorldWired tour and will be available for on-demand viewing following the live stream via Metallica.com and the band's Facebook page.

Said Metallica's Lars Ulrich, "We are psyched to share some of our rehearsals and final pre-production run-through with our friends around the world, and we hope you'll come hang with us as we fire up the engines for the North American Summer run."

A very limited number of lucky Fifth Club members will have the opportunity to attend the event by entering to win at Metallica.com.

Viewers will also be able to donate on Facebook Live to Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities that the individual band members support, as well as music education programs and local food banks.

WorldWired live dates:

May

10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium*^

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*^

14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H