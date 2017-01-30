METALLICA Pop-Up Store To Open In Copenhagen On February 2nd

Following is an update from the Metallica camp:

"Are you going to be in Copenhagen this week as we get set to break in the new Royal Arena? Stop by the Metallica Pop-Up Store starting February 2nd! It's a fully stocked Metallica world with a huge range of apparel and accessories along with vinyl and brand new exclusive merchandise!"

Metallica will open Copenhagen’s Royal Arena this week. A band statement reads:

“We are very honored to have the super special, very unique opportunity to once again be the first event ever held in a brand new facility and this time it is in a city very near and dear to our heart, Copenhagen! We will be opening the doors of the Royal Arena for the first time on February 3 and 5, 2017 and as of this time these shows are our only scheduled European appearances of ’17, until the Fall at the earliest. So if you need a Metallica fix soon hopefully you can make it to Copenhagen!

We can’t wait to bring the WorldWired Tour to Copenhagen and as we always like to say, keep watching here for more information and additional dates.”

Metallica's WorldWired tour made it's first stop in Asia on January 11th at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The show kicked off with the new album one-two punch of "Hardwired" and "Atlas, Rise!" along with the live debut of two new songs, "Now That We're Dead" and "Halo On Fire." It is now available for download via LiveMetallica.com here.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Sad But True"

"Wherever I May Roam"

- Kirk Solo -

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

- bass solo -

"Halo on Fire"

"The Four Horsemen"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

- Kirk solo 2 -

"Fade to Black"

"Seek And Destroy"

Encore:

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"