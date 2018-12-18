METALLICA Post 2016 Pro-Shot Video Of "Whiskey In The Jar" Live At The Opera House In Toronto

Metallica has posted MetallicaTV video of the band peforming "Whiskey In The Jar" live at the Opera House in Toronto on November 29th, 2016. Check it out below.

The show is available for download via LiveMetallica.com here.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Breadfan"

"Creeping Death"

"Battery"

"Sad But True"

- Kirk solo -

"Fade to Black"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Moth Into Flame"

- bass solo -

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"Hardwired"

"Seek and Destroy"

BraveWords’ Martin Popoff was on hand for the Opera House concert. You can read his review of the show at this location. Popoff also interviewed Kirk Hammett during the band’s visit to Toronto. Read the interview here.

In the video below, Banger TV's Sam Dunn, Daniel Dekay and Bradley Zorgdrager check out the scene outside the show: