METALLICA Post Grammy Awards Dress Rehearsal Video - “…When All Cylinders Were Firing Just Right”; Some Kind Of Monster Documentary Now On Netflix With 10th Anniversary Bonus Material

Metallica have issued the following update in regards to their recent Grammy Awards performance with Lady Gaga:

“Mic Into Flame? OK, our little Grammy… hiccup… wasn’t that dramatic. But it still left all of us wondering “what if?” To answer that question and do justice to what we felt was an inspiring collaboration, we decided to share footage from earlier that day when all cylinders were firing just right. You can check out both the dress rehearsal and the live broadcast versions on Metallica.com (links below).

- How It SHOULD Have Sounded

- How It REALLY Sounded

Another message from Metallica states: “Some Kind Of Monster, the revealing behind-the-scenes look into a fragile era of the band, is available on Netflix along with the 10th Anniversary bonus, This Monster Lives. You can find both in English-speaking territories now and worldwide on March 10th!”

Metallica recently posted a recap video from their show at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on January 22nd. The clip, as well as live footage of the band performing the classic “Master Of Puppets” can be seen below.

Metallica perform tonight, March 3rd, at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.