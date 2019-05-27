METALLICA Post Thank You Message To Fans For Contributions On Second Annual Day Of Service (Video)

Metallica posted the following thank you message to the fans on May 23rd:

"Metallica, the All Within My Hands Foundation, and 50 Feeding America partner food banks thank YOU – more than 3,000 fans – for getting out there and helping us make a positive impact during our Second Annual Day of Service!

If you were looking for a way to join in this year’s Day of Service but couldn’t make it out to a food bank yesterday (May 22nd), please consider giving to our Day of Service Facebook Fundraiser. Every dollar makes a difference and all proceeds go directly to the Foundation, helping All Within My Hands support communities in need.

As always, we encourage you to get out and give back in any way that you can, any day of the year."

Go to this location for information on the All Within My Hands Foundadtion.

MetallicaTV has uploaded this footage of Metallica performing "The Unforgiven", recorded live at the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on November 3, 2018 and featuring Avi Vinocur on mandolin & background vocals, David Phillips on pedal-steel, Henry Salvia on keyboards, and Cody Rhodes on percussion.

The event raised $1.3 million which will be used to work with our partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges as All Within My Hands continues to tackle the issues of hunger and workforce education and work to create sustainable communities.

Metallica performs next on June 8 at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. The band's tour schedule can be found here.