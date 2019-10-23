METALLICA Posts "The God That Failed" Pro-Shot Performance Video From Gothenburg

Metallica have released the video below, featuring the band's performance of "The God That Failed" from Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden on July 9, 2019.

Metallica's next schedule live performance is on March 28, 2020 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here

"We are psyched to be hooking up with Billabong LAB to introduce five collections inspired by our music," states a message from Metallica. "The first collection, featuring designs drawn from The Black Album, has dropped today!"

Check out a trailer below, and order at Metallica.com and Billabong.com.