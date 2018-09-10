METALLICA Presents Great Plains Food Bank With Cheque For $10,000

"Thank You to Metallica and their All Within My Hands Foundation!," reads a message from the Fargo, North Dakota's Great Plains Food Bank. "They donated tickets and a collection of their studio albums to our volunteers and tonight (September 8th) presented the Great Plains Food Bank with a check for $10,000! That is enough to supply 30,000 meals to help those in need. Thank you for your work in the fight to end hunger!" For over 35 years, the Great Plains Food Bank has been ending hunger through community partnerships. Their goal is to not only help their hungry neighbours today, but to provide the means for everyone to be fed tomorrow. They are known for distributing great amounts of food quickly and efficiently; in 2017 alone, they collected, warehoused and distributed more than 11.6 million meals that would have otherwise gone to waste.

"The problem of hunger is solvable. But we can't do it alone. Thanks to thousands of partners engaged in our day-to-day work of hunger-relief, we touch the lives of 1 in 9 individuals who seek emergency assistance though our programs and services and partner network of charitable feeding programs operating across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota. We invite you to learn more about the Great Plains Food Bank and join us in our work to create hunger-free communities."

Find more information at Great Plains Food Bank.