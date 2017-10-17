METALLICA - Previously Unreleased "Master Of Puppets" Demo From 1985 Streaming

Metallica has announced that they will reissue their third album, Master Of Puppets on November 10th on their own Blackened Recordings. A previously unreleased demo version of "Master Of Puppets", recorded in June 1985, is available below.

Master Of Puppets has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality and will be available in various digital and physical configurations. The reissue is available for preorder beginning today at Metallica.com where fans can see the full package details and tracklisting. Those who preorder the standard album will receive an instant download of “Disposable Heroes (Remastered)". Those who preorder the expanded or deluxe editions will receive an instant download of "Disposable Heroes (Remastered)" and "The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986)".