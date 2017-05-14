METALLICA - Pro-Shot Footage Of "Atlas, Rise!" Performance From Baltimore Show Posted
May 14, 2017, an hour ago
Metallica kicked off their WorldWired Tour 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland on May 10th. They have posted pro-shot footage of their "Atlas, Rise!" performance, available below. The band have issued the recap video below, thanking their fans.
Check out some fan-filmed video from the Baltimore show below.
Setlist:
"Hardwired"
"Atlas, Rise!"
"For Whome The Bell Tolls"
"Fuel"
"The Unforgiven"
"Now That We're Dead"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Halo On Fire"
"Hit The Lights"
"Sad But True"
"One"
"Master Of Puppets"
"Fade to Black"
"Seek And Destroy"
"Battery"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Enter Sandman"
WorldWired live dates:
May
14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^
17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^
19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#
21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival
June
4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#
7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^
9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway
11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^
14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#
16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#
18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#
July
5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^
7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^
9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^
12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^
14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^
19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+
August
4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+
6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+
9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+
11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+
* With Avenged Sevenfold
^ With Volbeat
+ With Gojira
# With Local H