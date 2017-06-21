METALLICA – Pro-Shot Footage Of “Battery” Live In Chicago Streaming

Metallica performed at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on Sunday, June 18th. Check out the Master Of Puppets classic "Battery" live from the show in Chicago:

Metallica recently issued a recap video from Chicago, thanking their fans for their support, and now Tuning Room and interview footage with James Hetfield from the band's Chicago stop can be viewed below.

Metallica’s upcoming WorldWired live dates are as follows:

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H