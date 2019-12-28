METALLICA - Pro-Shot Footage Of “Confusion” From Mannheim, Germany

December 28, 2019, 13 minutes ago

news heavy metal metallica

METALLICA - Pro-Shot Footage Of “Confusion” From Mannheim, Germany

Check out pro-shot video footage of Metallica performing “Confusion” in Mannheim, Germany on August 25th, 2019:

Watch Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett jamming on Rio Reiser's "König von Deutschland" from the same show below:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



Featured Audio

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews