METALLICA - Pro-Shot Footage Of “Dream No More” From Copenhagen

Metallica have release pro-shot footage of their Hardwired...To Self-Destruct track “Dream No More”, filmed at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 2, 2017.

Metallica launch a North American arena tour tonight (September 2nd) at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here. The band has checked in with the following update:

"WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."