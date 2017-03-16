METALLICA - Pro-Shot Footage Of "Enter Sandman" Live In LA

On February 12th - after the debacle that was the 2017 Grammy Awards - Metallica rocked the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Professionally filmed footage of that evening's performance of "Enter Sandman" can be enjoyed below.

Pre-orders for the live CD of the complete February 12th Los Angeles show can be placed now at this location. Orders are expected to ship during the week of March 27th.

The setlist was comprised of the following ten songs:

"Hardwired"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Enter Sandman"

"Blackened"

"Seek & Destroy"

Metallica's next show is March 25th at Lollapalooza in Sao Paulo, Brazil. To view their complete live itinerary, click here.