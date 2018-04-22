METALLICA - Pro-Shot Footage Of “One” From Geneva

Metallica have uploaded pro-shot footage of their classic “One” song, filmed at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on April 11, 2018.





A professionally mixed live audio recording of Metallica's March 29th show at Barclaycard Arena is available now on CD or as a digital download.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"The Four Horsemen"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead" (with extended middle drum solo with all members of the band)

"Dream No More"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Halo on Fire" (followed by Kirk & Rob's solos incl. "Into The Arena/Rock Bottom" and "(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth")

"Die, Die My Darling" (Misfits cover)

"Fuel"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore:

"Spit Out the Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"