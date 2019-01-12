METALLICA - Pro-Shot Footage Of "The Day That Never Comes" In Spokane

MetallicaTV has uploaded video of Metallica performing "The Day That Never Comes" in Spokane, Washington on December 2nd.

Metallica have launched the pre-order for Helping Hands... Live & Acoustic At The Masonic.

Pre-order this limited-edition, 140 gram coloured 2-LP with a download card in the Met Store here, at Probity Merch UK/EU Metallica Shop, or pick it up at your local record store on February 1st.

All net proceeds from the purchase of this album will be donated directly to AWMH and used to support communities in need, primarily in the areas of workforce education and the fight against hunger.

Tracklisting:

Disc One / Side A

"Disposable Heroes"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"The Unforgiven"

Disc One / Side B

"Please Don’t Judas Me"

"Turn The Page"

Disc Two / Side C

"Bleeding Me"

"Veteran Of The Psychic Wars"

"Nothing Else Matters"

Disc Two / Side D

"All Within My Hands"

"Enter Sandman"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Hardwired"

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.