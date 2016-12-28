METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video From Fox Theater Show In Oakland Posted

Metallica performed at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California on December 17th. Pro-shot video of "Creeping Death" and "Blackened" from the gig can be viewed below.

On December 15th, Metallica played an intimate gig at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The show audio is now available for download via LiveMetallica.com here.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Breadfan"

"Creeping Death"

"Metal Militia"

"Sad But True"

- Kirk solo -

"Fade to Black"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Moth Into Flame"

- bass solo -

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"Hardwired"

"Seek and Destroy"

Pro-shot footage of the band performing the Kill 'Em All album track, “Metal Militia”, at The Fonda Theatre is streaming below.

Following is a recent update from Metallica:

"As you may know, Metallica just wrapped up a string of Fifth Member shows with proceeds going directly to local charities. Not only did our fans contribute to five great organizations, but we had a blast too!! We managed to wrangle up the unsold event t-shirts from Toronto, LA and Oakland and brought them back to the Met Store. So whether you couldn’t make it to the gig or you forgot to pick up your official tee, your second chance is here! And what’s the shirt without the music? The Live Metallica CDs and Digital Downloads are also available to pre-order in the Met Store and on LiveMetallica.com.

All of us here at HQ would like to wish you a very happy holiday season and thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown to the Metallica family. We can’t wait to get back out there and see you next year!"

Go to the Met Store here to pick up your new Metallica shirt