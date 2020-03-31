METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of 2017 Paris Show Available

March 31, 2020, an hour ago

The March 30th edition of #MetallicaMondays featured pro-shot footage of the band's September 8th, 2017 show in Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"
"Atlas, Rise!"
"Seek & Destroy"
"Leper Messiah"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Now That We’re Dead"
"Dream No More"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Halo On Fire"
- Rob & Kirk’s Doodle -
"Last Caress"
"Creeping Death"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Sad But True"    
"One"    
"Master of Puppets"    
"Blackened"    
"Nothing Else Matters"    
"Enter Sandman"



