METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of 2017 Paris Show Available

The March 30th edition of #MetallicaMondays featured pro-shot footage of the band's September 8th, 2017 show in Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Leper Messiah"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Now That We’re Dead"

"Dream No More"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Halo On Fire"

- Rob & Kirk’s Doodle -

"Last Caress"

"Creeping Death"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Blackened"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"