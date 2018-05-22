METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "Creeping Death" Performed In Helsinki Posted

Metallica performed on May11th at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland. It was the final show of their European tour. Professionally filmed video of "Creeping Death" can be viewed below.

Metallica previously uploaded the entire gig, which can be seen below. The setlist was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Dream No More"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Halo On Fire"

- Rob & Kirk doodle - ("Rappiolla" by Hassisen Kone)

- Rob doodle - "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth"

"Last Caress" (Misfits cover)

"Creeping Death"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

Word has come down that Metallica, who recently completed a 24 date European tour, will return to Europe in May 2019 for a stadium tour. The band has issued the following update:

"WOW! As another amazing run of European shows comes to an end, we are a little speechless (when does that happen?) and stunned by the overwhelming response and outpouring of love you have all shown us! After 39 shows in 29 cities in front of 650,000 of you crazy die-hard ‘Tallica fans, we'll be packing up our gear and heading home for the summer.

Along the way, you helped us break attendance records across the continent 29 times, sometimes breaking the record from show number one in a venue just two days later with the second show! It is staggering to us that all of this is still happening after 37 years as a band, and we could not be more honored.

Lucky for us, we’ll be back!! Look for info here in September about our return in May of 2019 for a run of stadiums through August. And already we cannot wait! Until then, THANK YOU!!"