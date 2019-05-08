METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "Disposable Heroes" Live In Madrid Posted

Metallica performed at Valdebebas - IFEMA in Madrid, Spain on May 3rd. Pro-shot video from the show of "Disposable Heroes" can be viewed below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"The Memory Remains"

"Disposable Heroes"

"The God that Failed"

"The Unforgiven"

"Here Comes Revenge"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"No Leaf Clover"

"St. Anger"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Lords of Summer"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Metallica’s tour schedule can be found here.