METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Lollapalooza Brasil Show Posted

On March 25th, Metallica performed at Lollapalooza Brasil at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Pro-shot video of the band's entire set is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Hardwired… To Self-Destruct"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"The Memory Remains"

- Kirk Hammett solo 1 -

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We’re Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Halo On Fire"

- Robert Trujillo's solo -

"Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)"

"Whiplash"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

- Kirk Hammett solo 2 -

"Fade To Black"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Metallica’s WorldWired tour hits European arenas starting in September and doesn’t stop until May of 2018. A message from the band follows:

“Immediately following our run of shows opening the new Royal Arena in Copenhagen last month we promised we would be back to Europe this year... and we will!! The WorldWired tour hits European arenas starting in September and doesn’t stop until May of 2018! Kicking off on September 4th in Amsterdam (following the rescheduled Copenhagen show on September 2nd) we’ll be covering all corners of the continent from Lisbon to Helsinki, Oslo to Budapest and beyond. Our Norwegian friends Kvelertak have signed on to take this wild ride with us for the duration of the European portion of the tour. See below for a complete list of all confirmed dates and please note that no additional shows will be added in this part of the world in the immediate future, so you can plan your own leg of the tour now.

“Just like we did for the North American shows, and you all responded in a big way, every ticket purchased includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Keep it for yourself or gift it to a friend or family member... you’ll receive info via e-mail after your ticket purchase on how to obtain your copy.

“As fans first got a glimpse of in Copenhagen and Mexico, the enhanced experience options designed to take your Metalli-night to the next level are back. Once again we have partnered with the team that makes it all happen at CID Entertainment to offer three options of special enhanced experiences, including premium tickets and amenities ranging from early access to the venue and the 'Memory Remains' exhibit of memorabilia to meeting some of us(!). For full package details and to see photos and video from Copenhagen, click here.

“The nitty gritty details: Fan Club pre-sales begin on March 21st, with tickets available to Legacy Members at 9 AM, GMT/10 AM, CET followed by all Fifth Members the same day at 10 AM, GMT/11 AM, CET. The pre-sale ends the next day, March 22nd, at 9 AM, GMT/10 AM, CET or sooner if sold out. Please visit the Club News section for additional details on the Fan Club pre-sale. The public on-sale is Friday, March 24th, please check the city/date you are interested in for the on-sale times.

“Visit Metallica.com for more information on Fan Club pre-sales and Enhanced Experiences. See you on the road!”

European WorldWired dates:

September

4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

8 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

12 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

14 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

16 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

October

22 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

24 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

26 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

28 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

30 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

February

1 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

5 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

14 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

16 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

March

27 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

31 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

April

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Palexpo

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Leipzig Arena

May

2 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena