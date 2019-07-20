METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Trondheim Show Available

Metallica performed at Granåsen in Trondheim, Norway on July 13th. Pro-shot video of the band's entire two-and-a-half hour show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"The Memory Remains"

"Ride the Lightning"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"The Unforgiven"

"Here Comes Revenge"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad but True"

"No Leaf Clover"

"St. Anger"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Spit Out the Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Metallica previously released isolated pro-shot video of "Enter Sandman" and a recap video from the show:

Metallica performs next on July 21, at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Find the band''s live itinerary here.