METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "Fade To Black" Live In Vienna Online

The clip below features pro-shot footage of Metallica performing "Fade To Black" at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on March 31st.

Following is a heads up from the Metallica camp:

"Hamburg! A professionally mixed live audio recording of the March 29th show at Barclaycard Arena is available now on CD or as a digital download. Relive the show today!"

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"The Four Horsemen"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead" (with extended middle drum solo with all members of the band)

"Dream No More"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Halo on Fire" (followed by Kirk & Rob's solos incl. "Into The Arena/Rock Bottom" and "(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth")

"Die, Die My Darling" (Misfits cover)

"Fuel"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore:

"Spit Out the Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"