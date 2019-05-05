METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of “Frantic” From 2019 European Stadium Tour Kick-Off

Metallica have uploaded pro-shot footage from their summer 2019 European stadium tour kick-off on May 1st in Lisbon, Portugal. Check out "Frantic" below. The band remarked: "Lisbon! Thanks for joining us in kicking off the summer stadium tour at Estádio do Restelo!"

Metallica's setlist included:

"Hardwired"

"Disposable Heroes"

"Ride The Lightning"

"The God That Failed"

"The Unforgiven"

"Here Comes Revenge"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Frantic"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Lords Of Summer"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"



Metallica’s tour schedule can be found here.