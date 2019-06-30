METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "No Leaf Clover" Live In Cologne Posted

June 30, 2019, 27 minutes ago

Metallica played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany on June 13th. Pro-shot video of the band performing "No Leaf Clover" can be viewed below.

Metallica performs next on July 6, at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. The band's complete tour itinerary can be found here.

Metallica has posted a fun video of frontman James Hetfield singing and headbanging to the Slayer classic, "Angel Of Death", while driving on the road. Hetfield also shared a message that said, "SLAYING makes me smile!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"SLAYING makes me smile!" — JH

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on




