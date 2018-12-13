METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "The Shortest Straw" Live In Sacramento Posted

Metallica performed at Golden 1 Center in sacramento, CA on December 7th. Pro-shot video of "The Shortest Straw" from the band's ...And Justice For All album can be viewed below.

Metallica performed the Kill 'Em All album track "No Remorse" during their December 5th concert at Moda Center in Portland, OR. Professionally-filmed video can be seen below:

Below you can watch Metallica perform "Fight Fire With Fire" at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on November 30th, and "Seek & Destroy" at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA on December 2nd:

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.