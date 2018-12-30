METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "The Unforgiven" Live At Austin City Limits Music Festival Posted

The clip below features Metallica performing "The Unforgiven" during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, TX on October 13th, courtesy of MetallicaTV. Previouosly released video of the band playing "Now That We're Dead" on the same night is also available.

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.