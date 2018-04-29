METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "The Wait" Live in Munich Posted; Professional Audio Recording Of Entire Show Available For Pre-Order

The clip below is multi-camera MetallicaTV footage of Metallica playing "The Wait" live in Munich, Germany on April 26th at the Olympiahalle.

The band has checked in with the following update: "Munich! Thank you so much for a great night at Olympiahalle! Relive the show by pre-ordering a professionally mixed audio recording of the show now at Metallica.com or LiveMetallica.com."

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Holier Than Thou"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Confusion"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Halo on Fire"

"The Wait" (Killing Joke cover)

"Fuel"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad but True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore

"Spit Out the Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"