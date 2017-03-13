METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", "The Call Of Ktulu"

On February 7, 2017, Metallica played the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Professionally filmed footage of "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" can be enjoyed below.

Two nights later, on February 9, 2017, Metallica played the same venue; professionally filmed footage of "The Call Of Ktulu" can be enjoyed below.

Metallica perform next on March 25th at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.