METALLICA - Professional Audio Recording Of Entire Munich Show Available Now

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Munich! A professionally mixed live audio recording of the April 26th show at Olympiahalle is available now as a digital download at Metallica.com or LiveMetallica.com. Relive the show today!"

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Holier Than Thou"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Confusion"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Halo on Fire"

"The Wait" (Killing Joke cover)

"Fuel"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad but True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore

"Spit Out the Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"