METALLICA - Professional Audio Recording Of Mannheim Show Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Mannheim! Thank you so much for a great night at SAP Arena! Relive the (February 16th) show by pre-ordering a professionally mixed audio recording of the show now at Metallica.com or LiveMetallica.com.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Confusion"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Halo on Fire"

"Last Caress" (Misfits cover)

"The Memory Remains"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore:

"Spit Out the Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman" (with "The Frayed Ends of Sanity" outro)