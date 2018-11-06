METALLICA Raise $1.3 Million At All Within My Hands Charity Event

Metallica has raised $1.3 million at their inaugural Helping Hands Concert and Auction held in San Francisco.

Those funds will be used to work with our partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges as All Within My Hands continues to tackle the issues of hunger and workforce education and work to create sustainable communities.

They were joined by their friends Cage the Elephant, as both bands performed acoustically at the intimate Masonic Auditorium. In addition to the successful auction items that sold during the event, the instruments played by Metallica that night as well as a number of unique experiences – some of which personally involve members of the band – are still available to bid on through November 9th at 5 PM Pacific Time.

Metallica comments: “There are so many people to thank who made this event happen that we don’t know where to start! From all of the generous sponsors and those who donated auction items to the mighty Metallica crew and all the folks at the Masonic; to all of you who purchased tickets and contributed in any way you were able, and to the AWMH Executive Board: thank you!

“And a huge shout out to the musicians who joined the band on stage, Avi, David, Cody, and Henry, as well as our MC for the night, Kurt Braunohler. This was truly an amazing effort and we are so proud and humbled to have all of this love and support in our first year. We’re already starting the plans for the next one!”

Metallica performed at their annual All Within My Hands charity event, this past Saturday, November 3rd, at the Nob Hill Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA. All proceeds from the show went to Metallica's charity, which benefits various local organizations in their hometown.

Metallica’s setlist included:

“Disposable Heroes”

“When A Blind Man Cries” (Deep Purple cover)

“The Unforgiven”

“Please Don’t Judas Me” (Nazareth cover)

“Turn The Page” (Bob Seger cover)

“Bleeding Me”

“Veteran Of The Psychic Wars” (Blue Öyster Cult cover)

“Nothing Else Matters”

“All Within My Hands”

“Enter Sandman”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Hardwired”



Check out fan-filmed video below: