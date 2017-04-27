METALLICA, RAMMSTEIN, OZZY OSBOURNE Video Director JONAS ÅKERLUND Guests On Inside Metal TV; Video

Guests on the new episode of Inside Metal TV on Zinna.tv (formerly TradioV) include famed video director Jonas Åkerlund (Metallica, Rammstein, Ozzy Osbourne, etc.), Tobe Baad and Nic Wall from Electric Boys. Watch below:

VICE Films, along with Insurgent Media, 20th Century Fox and Chimney Pot are financing the sensational story of Norwegian black metal band Mayhem under the moniker Lords Of Chaos, a name taken from Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind’s 1998 book about the Norwegian black metal scene, focusing on the string of church burnings and murders that occurred in the country in the early ‘90s. Jonas Åkerlund is directing the film from a screenplay he co-wrote.

Clips from the film were revealed last year, in the form of the “ManUNkind” music video from Metallica, which had it’s premier here at BraveWords. In the video we see several of the actors reconstruct a Mayhem concert.