METALLICA – Rare Photos From Master Of Puppets Tour Up For Auction

Rock Scene Auctions is taking bids for rare photos from Metallica’s Master Of Puppets tour featured in their book From The Back To The Front.

The auction ends tomorrow, December 14th.

Photographer Mark Weiss comments: “I would go out with Ozzy (Osbourne) for a week at a time during the Ultimate Sin tour. The magazines always wanted photos. Metallica were opening for Ozzy and editors started requesting them. Master Of Puppets had just been released and was getting a buzz. I introduced myself to the guys and asked if it was cool to shoot the shows. I told them I’d be on and off the tour and that I would bring them the photos to approve. After showing them the first few shows I’d photographed we began doing shoots both before and after Metallica’s performance. I love photos that capture a specific time period. It could be a phone, a car, a radio or a TV. With this shot it was the transparencies that the band are holding. That’s how things worked back then. I would bring the processed film for the band to approve and they would put their initials on the shots they liked.”