METALLICA Record Orchestral Version Of "Nothing Else Matters" For Disney's Jungle Cruise Movie

Speaking with Collider, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich revealed the band is working on an orchestral version of "Nothing Else Matters" for the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie with composer James Newton Howard

Ulrich: "James Newton Howard, the man, the myth, the absolute legend. Considering what's he's done, it's an absolute honor to have done this with him, and we're excited for the world to hear it. It's kind of an interesting morph, because it's kind of - and I don't want to give too much of it away - but it's a very unusual morph in that it's kind of his arrangement of 'Nothing Else Matters' that we're playing. We wrote the song, but he took the song and rearranged it to fit something specific in the film. Obviously, I'm not going to give any of that away, but we then kind of took on his version of it."

Metallica have released S&M²: Metallica And San Francisco Symphony Together Again. Live. S&M² can be ordered in a number of formats. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"The Ecstasy Of Gold"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"The Memory Remains"

"Confusion"

"Moth Into Flame"

"The Outlaw Torn"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Halo On Fire"

Intro to Scythian Suite

"Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits"

Intro to The Iron Foundry

"The Iron Foundry, Opus 19"

"The Unforgiven III"

"All Within My Hands"

"(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

