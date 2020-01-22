METALLICA Release "Blackened" HQ Performance Video From Nashville

January 22, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal metallica

Metallica rocked Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on January 24, 2019. Pro-shot footage of the band performing "Blackened" at the show can be seen below:

Watch Metallica perform "Fuel" at the same concert:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.

"Inspired by our electrifying second album, Ride The Lightning, the latest collaborative release from Billabong x Metallica has arrived," states a message from Metallica.

View and order the new collection at Metallica.com, and Billabong.com. View a video trailer below:



