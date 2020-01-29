METALLICA Release "Creeping Death" HQ Performance Video From Cleveland

Metallica performed the Ride The Lightning album classic, "Creeping Death", at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on February 1, 2019. Professionally-filmed video footage can be seen below:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.

Japanese collectible toy company, Brokker, have faithfully recreated the Master Of Puppets era line-up along with their wardrobe and instruments, even down to the taping on Lars’ drumsticks. This new piece of memorabilia has hit Metallica's shelves and is ready to ship. Order your set now at this location.