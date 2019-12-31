METALLICA Release "Enter Sandman" HQ Performance Video From Mannheim, Germany
December 31, 2019, an hour ago
Metallica have released the new video below, featuring a professionally-filmed performance of "Enter Sandman", filmed at Palastzelt Maimarktgelände in Mannheim, Germany on August 25, 2019.
More clips from the Mannheim show can be seen below:
Metallica has compiled a list of their Top 25 live pro-shot videos of 2019 on YouTube. Check out the playlist here.
Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.