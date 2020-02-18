METALLICA Release "For Whom The Bell Tolls" HQ Performance Video From Grand Rapids

Metallica performed the Ride The Lightning classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI on March 13, 2019. Watch pro-shot video below:

Metallica's next show is April 15 in Santiago, Chile at Estadio Nacional. The venue has a capacity of 63,000 fans and is completely sold out! To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

Metallica has released the fourth capsule of their Billabong LAB collaboration, this time inspired by their legendary album, Master Of Puppets. Shop the full collection here.