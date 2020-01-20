METALLICA Release "Fuel" HQ Performance Video From Nashville

January 20, 2020, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal metallica

METALLICA Release "Fuel" HQ Performance Video From Nashville

Metallica performed at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on January 24, 2019. Pro-shot footage of the band performing "Fuel" at the show can be seen below:

Metallica compiled a list of their Top 25 live pro-shot videos of 2019 on YouTube. Check out the playlist here.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



Featured Audio

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – “A Life Of Our Own” (Napalm)

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – “A Life Of Our Own” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

Latest Reviews