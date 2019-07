MetallicaTV has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of Metallica performing the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, "Here Comes Revenge", at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hämeenlinna, Finland on July 16. Watch below:

Metallica performs next on August 14, at Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania. Find the band''s live itinerary here.