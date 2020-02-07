METALLICA Release "Here Comes Revenge" HQ Performance Video From Wichita, Kansas

Metallica have released more footage from their concert at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on March 4, 2019. New video of the band performing "Here Comes Revenge", as well as the previously posted footage for "The Memory Remains", can be seen below:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.