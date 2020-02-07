METALLICA Release "Here Comes Revenge" HQ Performance Video From Wichita, Kansas

February 7, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal metallica

METALLICA Release "Here Comes Revenge" HQ Performance Video From Wichita, Kansas

Metallica have released more footage from their concert at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on March 4, 2019. New video of the band performing "Here Comes Revenge", as well as the previously posted footage for "The Memory Remains", can be seen below:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



Featured Audio

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews