METALLICA Release "Master Of Puppets" HQ Performance Video From Munich, Germany
December 20, 2019, 21 minutes ago
Metallica have released more pro-shot footage from their concert at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on August 23, 2019. Watch them perform "Master Of Puppets" below:
More clips from the Munich show:
Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.